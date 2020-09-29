Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after officer-involved crash in Roanoke

According to Roanoke Police, the passenger car was turning left while the officer was driving straight and hit the vehicle
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two adults were taken to the hospital Monday after their car was hit by a Roanoke Police vehicle at the intersection of 5th St. and Rutherford Ave. NW.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. No serious injuries were reported.

According to Roanoke Police, the passenger car was turning left while the officer was driving straight and hit the vehicle. No cause has been determined. The crash will be investigated by Roanoke Police and not given to State Police due to there being no serious injuries sustained.

The officer will be administered both drug and alcohol screenings.

