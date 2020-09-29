Advertisement

Vinton Chamber of Commerce to host Fall Festival

The Vinton Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The 18th annual Vinton Fall Festival is happening this Saturday, October 3rd. The streets in Vinton will be blocked off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and over 100 vendors will be out.

Vendors will be spaced 20 feet from each other and vendor organizers will be wearing masks and gloves.

The festival will have live entertainment on the Farmers Market and Municipal Building stages.

There will also be Craft and Food Vendors, along with a petting zoo.

“It’s so important to get the people back to downtown Vinton and out. This is important for not only our area, for our local brick and mortar businesses that are already here, but for these vendors," Angie Chewning, Executive Director of the Vinton Chamber of Commerce, said.

The town’s Chamber of Commerce is running this festival and admission is free.

