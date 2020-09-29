Advertisement

Virginia Tech COVID-19 dashboard now includes estimated recoveries

(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has made a change to its online COVID-19 dashboard, with a new section for estimated recoveries.

The university says that number is a calculated value that assumes a person’s recovery 14 days after testing positive, while understanding each case is different and doesn’t follow the same recovery timeline.

As of Tuesday, September 29, the number of estimated recoveries is 744.

Of 16,115 total tests on campus since August 3, 968 students and 15 staffers have tested positive for coronavirus. In the last week, 1,842 tests have been conducted, with 133 positive tests.

The new estimated recovery section replaces on the dashboard the “Move-In On-Campus Student Testing” section, which has moved to a separate page on the Virginia Tech site.

