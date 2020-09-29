Advertisement

Walker lost in North Carolina woods saved after two-day search

The woman became lost during a walk by the Buxton Woods Reserve near the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
A 31-year-old woman has been rescued after a search to find her in a patch of thick North Carolina woods spanned two days. (Source: Photo provided to WITN)
A 31-year-old woman has been rescued after a search to find her in a patch of thick North Carolina woods spanned two days.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUXTON, N.C. (AP) — A 31-year-old woman has been rescued after a search to find her in a patch of thick North Carolina woods spanned two days.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders launched a search-and-rescue operation at around 9 p.m. Friday after the woman became lost during a walk by the Buxton Woods Reserve near the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials said a helicopter briefly spotted the woman before she disappeared and wasn’t seen again that night.

Rangers said the search was suspended until Saturday morning when a ranger saw her walking near the National Seashore’s administrative housing and she was brought to safety.

