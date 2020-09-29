WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 7: A look at flight and a trip to the airport!

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7+ KidsCast is a show just for kids! It features the latest news in a kid-friendly format, a virtual field trip, a craft or activity and a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts!

In Episode Seven of WDBJ7+ KidsCast, in addition to some kid-friendly headlines, we’re enjoying story time with Bruce Young and we’re going on a virtual field trip to the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport. After that, Weather Wise Guy shows us how balloons help us learn about weather!

Plus, you can learn how to make a paper airplane at home!

Do you have a question for Weather Wise Guy? Send us an email with a letter or a video question for Brent Watts to WDBJ7Plus@wdbj7.com

We may read your question or play a video of your question during an episode!

Join us every Tuesday on Facebook for a live WDBJ7+ KidsCast episode.

Watch previous WDBJ7+ KidsCast episodes here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.