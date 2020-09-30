Bassett woman killed in crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman Wednesday. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Route 698, a tenth of a mile north of Route 1260 in Henry County.

The driver of a Ford Fusion was headed south on 698, when she crossed the center line and hit a Freightliner truck head-on.

Elizabeth Willard, 88, of Bassett, was driving the Ford and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not hurt.

