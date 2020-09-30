COVID-19 case confirmed in Amherst County school; school remains open

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Public Schools has confirmed a person at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The district says the person did not have direct exposure with anyone else at the school, so the school will remain open, as there was no exposure to staff or students.

This is the fourth positive confirmed case in the school district, which says there is no indication so far that anyone contracted COVID-19 from exposure at one of its schools or facilities. There is also no indication that these cases are related to one another, according to the district.

District protocol states that anyone identified as having been potentially exposed will be contacted by Central Virginia Health Department and/or Amherst County Public Schools. All who have been contacted are asked to stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4°F, and practice social distancing for 14 days from last contact.

The district says if you have not been directly contacted by the health department or Amherst County Public Schools, you have not been identified as a potential exposure and do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities.

