CVCC hosts drive-thru food pantry for students, families

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -- One local college is helping make sure its students don’t go hungry.

Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) hosted a drive-thru food pantry Wednesday.

It was open to students and their families. The goal was to help prevent food-insecurity in the community.

The drive-thru was hosted by the newly-formed Alumni Association and the food was donated by Kroger.

Organizers say it’s a way to support students during the pandemic. “We’ve had a little small food pantry on campus, but this is the first time that we’ve brought campus to the community and we want our students to know that we will meet them where them are," said Chris Bryant, vice president of Institutional Advancement at CVCC. “We will be flexible, we will be accessible,” he said.

“Sometimes, here in the community, we take the community college for granted, even though so many of us started there," explained Laurie Gulluscio, the president of the Alumni Association at CVCC. "So, that’s really what we want to do. We want to meet people on a totally different level.”

Another drive-thru food pantry is slated for November.

