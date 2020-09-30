Danville Utilities warns of payment scam

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is again warning its customers about a payment scam involving a threat to disconnect service within 30 minutes if payment of utility bills is not made immediately.

The scammers are using a local phone number that is spoofed as Danville Utilities, according to the city. The caller claims, falsely, to be with the Utilities Department, and threatens to disconnect service if the customer does not pay right away. The customer is asked to provide a debit card or credit card number to make a payment.

A warning about a similar scam was issued in early September.

Danville Utilities says it does not make phone calls to customers about disconnects. Any notice of disconnection is done by mail.

Households appear to be the target of this scam, more so than businesses.

The city reminds people to never provide a Social Security number, credit card number or banking information unless you initiated the contact and know the identity of the person with whom you are speaking.

If you receive a call from someone you do not know and who is urging you to make a payment to Danville Utilities, youi’re asked to capture the phone number, hang up and call the Division of Customer Accounts at 434-799-5125, or visit the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center, at 311 Memorial Drive.

