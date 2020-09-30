Gleaning for the World donates thousands of PPE to Centra

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Gleaning for the World has made a large donation to Centra Health.

They dropped off almost 78,000 items at Lynchburg General Hospital Wednesday morning.

Among those items were masks and protective coveralls.

Centra says this is not the first time Gleaning for the World has donated to them.

They say they’ve received two other shipments of personal protective equipment from them as well.

“This is keeping our people safe. Our caregivers are safe from the virus and we have been using them for the community as well to help keep them safe in large gatherings," said Tim Oswald, Centra Operations and Logistics.

Oswald says this donation will last about a month to a month and a half.

