Advertisement

Gleaning for the World donates thousands of PPE to Centra

Personal protective equipment is donated at Lynchburg General Hospital Wednesday.
Personal protective equipment is donated at Lynchburg General Hospital Wednesday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Gleaning for the World has made a large donation to Centra Health.

They dropped off almost 78,000 items at Lynchburg General Hospital Wednesday morning.

Among those items were masks and protective coveralls.

Centra says this is not the first time Gleaning for the World has donated to them.

They say they’ve received two other shipments of personal protective equipment from them as well.

“This is keeping our people safe. Our caregivers are safe from the virus and we have been using them for the community as well to help keep them safe in large gatherings," said Tim Oswald, Centra Operations and Logistics.

Oswald says this donation will last about a month to a month and a half.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 case confirmed in Amherst County school; school remains open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
This is the fourth positive confirmed case in the school district.

Coronavirus

Inmate in Danville jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Sheriff Mondul said it’s not clear so far from whom the immate got the virus.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Virginia’s percent-positive rate of COVID tests continues to trend down

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
908 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

Coronavirus

NRV COVID-19 numbers trend down, health director hosts new weekly status updates

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Health officials say the number of new COVID-19 cases in the New River Valley is going down. That trend is reflected at local universities, with Radford only reporting two new cases this week.