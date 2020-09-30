Advertisement

Increasing sunshine today with a gusty west wind

We get even cooler this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first front has shifted to our east which will lead to more sunshine this afternoon. A second cold front will move through later on Thursday which will give us a reinforcing shot of chilly air for the weekend. The front will mainly be dry, but we can’t totally rule out a stray shower, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge. The weekend is looking pretty nice with a good amount of sunshine. Another front heads our way early next week bring back a chance for a few isolated showers.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will return to the upper 60s and lower 70s with breezy conditions, especially Wednesday. The second cold front will arrive mostly dry late Thursday with only added clouds and a stray shower. However, the second front will bring a notable cool down for the weekend.

Winds remain gusty tonight and early Wednesday behind a cold front, reaching 15-20mph at times.
Winds remain gusty tonight and early Wednesday behind a cold front, reaching 15-20mph at times.(WDBJ)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

By the end of the week, cooler air quickly filters in behind the second cold front taking afternoon temperatures tumbling to the low/mid 60s. Overnight lows will slip to the upper 30s to low 40s for the first weekend of October. Skies remain clear both day and night.

The cooler than average air lingers into next week.

Temperatures get even cooler this weekend behind our second cold front.
Temperatures get even cooler this weekend behind our second cold front.(WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

Most of the tropics are quiet right now, but we do have one area that has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days near the Yucatan Peninsula. You can get the latest tropical outlook and track details in our Hurricane Center.

.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday September 30, Morning FastCast

Updated: 48 minutes ago
We'll see increasing sunshine today with a gusty west wind.

Forecast

Increasing sunshine today with a gusty west wind

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
We'll see increasing sunshine today with a gusty west wind.

Forecast

Tuesday, September 29 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Cooler air moves in overnight with breezes increasing as well.

Forecast

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday, September 29, Morning FastCast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT

Forecast

Fall front brings several rounds of rain and storms Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The first of two cold fronts will enter the region Tuesday with numerous showers and storms.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT

Forecast

Monday, September 28 Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:43 AM EDT
A few spotty showers are possible today with more pockets of heavy rain later Tuesday.

Forecast

Strong front to bring storms and more fall weather

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Unsettled weather likely to begin the week as strong front moves through.

Forecast

Sunday, September 27 Forecast

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT