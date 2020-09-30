Increasing sunshine today with a gusty west wind

The first front has shifted to our east which will lead to more sunshine this afternoon. A second cold front will move through later on Thursday which will give us a reinforcing shot of chilly air for the weekend. The front will mainly be dry, but we can’t totally rule out a stray shower, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge. The weekend is looking pretty nice with a good amount of sunshine. Another front heads our way early next week bring back a chance for a few isolated showers.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will return to the upper 60s and lower 70s with breezy conditions, especially Wednesday. The second cold front will arrive mostly dry late Thursday with only added clouds and a stray shower. However, the second front will bring a notable cool down for the weekend.

Winds remain gusty tonight and early Wednesday behind a cold front, reaching 15-20mph at times. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

By the end of the week, cooler air quickly filters in behind the second cold front taking afternoon temperatures tumbling to the low/mid 60s. Overnight lows will slip to the upper 30s to low 40s for the first weekend of October. Skies remain clear both day and night.

The cooler than average air lingers into next week.

Temperatures get even cooler this weekend behind our second cold front. (WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

Most of the tropics are quiet right now, but we do have one area that has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days near the Yucatan Peninsula. You can get the latest tropical outlook and track details in our Hurricane Center.

