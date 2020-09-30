Advertisement

Inmate in Danville jail tests positive for COVID-19

(Pixabay)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An inmate in the Danville jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff Michael Mondul, and other inmates who had recent contact with the patient are now housed in a specific area of the jail for quarantine.

The sheriff said the inmate had shown symptoms this week and was seen by a jail doctor and quarantined. The jail’s medical staff says the inmate’s fever is down, the inmate “seems to be doing well.”

Sheriff Mondul said this is the first case of COVID-19 in that jail, but jail personnel were prepared with a quarantine plan to deal with it, assuming it happened at some point. That meant a set-aside quarantine area with enhanced cleaning and staffers using extra precautions.

Sheriff Mondul said it’s not clear so far from whom the inmate got the virus.

