Kaine criticizes GOP senators for slow COVID response, fast SCOTUS nomination

(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says he will not vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court prior to election day.

In a media briefing Wednesday, the senator criticized his Republican colleagues for being slow to pass a fifth COVID relief bill.

He said that should be their priority, not pushing through a Supreme Court vote in the coming weeks.

“The sad news of Justice Ginsburg’s death broke on the airwaves and it now appears as if my Senate GOP colleagues are like 'we don’t want to think about COVID anymore, we weren’t rushing to do that, but we are going to rush to fill this vacancy," said Kaine.

The GOP-led Senate is moving quickly to take up President Trump’s nomination, because Kaine says this is viewed by many as their last chance to kill the Affordable Care Act.

If that happens, 400,000 Virginians who have healthcare coverage under Medicaid expansion will be impacted, according to Kaine.

