Man dies after tractor-trailer ran off I-77N in Wythe County

Virginia State Police say a man has died after driving a tractor-trailer north along I-77N on the ramp leading to I-81N when his truck ran off the left side of the road and into a culvert.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The victim died at the scene. State Police are still working to communicate with next of kin.

The crash is still being looked into.

