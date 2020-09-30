Man dies after tractor-trailer ran off I-77N in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say a man has died after driving a tractor-trailer north along I-77N on the ramp leading to I-81N when his truck ran off the left side of the road and into a culvert.

The victim died at the scene. State Police are still working to communicate with next of kin.

The crash is still being looked into.

