Man dies after vehicle overturns in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say Cary Daniel Woody, 54 of Ferrum, died Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving overturned along Route 623 in Franklin County.

The 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north along Route 623 before running off the right side of the road, running over a retaining wall and overturned at one and a half miles north of Route 605.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The crash is still being looked into.

