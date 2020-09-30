Advertisement

New Freedom Farm vying for thousands in grant money

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A local non-profit is in the running for a $25,000 grant, all they need is a little bit of your help.

New Freedom Farm in Buchanan applied for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Contest.

The non-profit supports veterans and allows them to come to the farm and work with its horses to help them reintegrate into civilian life.

The founder Lois Fritz said this extra cash will help make up for some of their missed fundraisers this year.

“We lost our number one fundraiser which is Freedom Fest, and then our farm flooded. And now most recently our board has decided not to have Thanksgiving because there would be too many people in the barn at one time. So it has been a horrible year, and $25,000 will really help us,” Fritz said.

You have until Friday to vote for New Freedom Farm to help them take home that grant money.

