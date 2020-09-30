Advertisement

New president of the Danville Historical Society plans to focus on their mission and inclusion

The Danville Historical Society is hoping to move past this summer’s controversy, when their former president’s posted racist comments on his Facebook profile.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just two weeks into her role as president of the Danville Historical Society, Kendall Ratliffe, says they are working to promote inclusiveness and to build trust with the black community to help tell all sides of Danville’s history.

Like other members of the Danville Historical Society, Kendall Ratliffe was left in complete shock when the former president had racist comments about confederate monuments posted through his Facebook profile in July.

“Danville’s history, last capital of the confederacy, some really vile segregation and suppression here, awareness of that context made it a very stressful and upsetting situation.” said Ratliffe.

The former president, Mark Joyner, says that a friend of his made the comments while using his phone.

Still, he resigned, leading to Ratliffe stepping in.

She says she is aware of the road ahead to repair the damage relationship between the organization and the community.

“If you are just now hearing of DHS then it probably would have a great perception and it is on DHS to change that to do the work.” said Ratlifee.

Ratliffe hopes to bridge the gap between the organization and the black community. Feeling that it is up to the organization to make everyone feel welcome enough to share their history.

“Our sustainability will be based on, us hustling, going out of our context, and making new relationships.” said Ratliffe.

With the hope that connecting the past will help unite the present.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spike in cases, outbreaks in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
More cases and outbreaks reported this week in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

News

Trump and Biden to meet Tuesday night in first Presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The stakes are high Tuesday night, as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden meet for the first of three Presidential debates.

VOD Recording

Appy League Loses MILB Affiliation Moving Forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
Appy League Loses MILB Affiliation Moving Forward

VOD Recording

Cemetery Clean-up Uncovers History

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cemetery Clean-up Uncovers History

Latest News

VOD Recording

2020 Vinton Fall Festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
2020 Vinton Fall Festival

VOD Recording

Radford U Commencement Rescheduled

Updated: 1 hour ago
Radford U Commencement Rescheduled

VOD Recording

COVID-19 Rise Potential Link With False Beliefs

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Rise Potential Link With False Beliefs

VOD Recording

Candidates Meet For First Presidential Debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Candidates Meet For First Presidential Debate

VOD Recording

Local Siblings Hike West Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local Siblings Hike West Coast

VOD Recording

Danville Historical Society Responds To Controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Danville Historical Society Responds To Controversy