Advertisement

Pittsylvania County accepts $330K small business grant from VA Dept. of Housing and Community Development

Grants are available in amounts of up to $15,000.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Local businesses hit by the effects of the pandemic are getting a helping hand in the form of a $330,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday night that will allow this grant contract to now be formalized.

“Since many businesses in Pittsylvania County have experienced negative consequences from COVID-19, we are thrilled to be able to offer this program to help keep them running,” said project leader Susan McCulloch, project manager for Pittsylvania County Economic Development. “This grant is meant to help the business that have been really affected by COVID-19: the restaurants, the retail establishments, the health and beauty businesses.”

Grants are available in amounts of up to $15,000.

The County will use $30,000 of the grant to administer the program.

The application process is still being developed in coordination with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dies after tractor-trailer ran off I-77N in Wythe County

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Virginia State Police say a man has died after driving a tractor-trailer north along I-77N on the ramp leading to I-81N when his truck ran off the left side of the road and into a culvert.

News

Man dies after vehicle overturns in Franklin County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Virginia State Police say Cary Daniel Woody, 54 of Ferrum, died Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving overturned along Route 623 in Franklin County.

News

New president of the Danville Historical Society plans to focus on their mission and inclusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
The Danville Historical Society is hoping to move past this summer's controversy,when their former president's posted racist comments on his Facebook profile.

News

Spike in cases, outbreaks in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
More cases and outbreaks reported this week in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Latest News

News

Trump and Biden to meet Tuesday night in first Presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The stakes are high Tuesday night, as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden meet for the first of three Presidential debates.

VOD Recording

Appy League Loses MILB Affiliation Moving Forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
Appy League Loses MILB Affiliation Moving Forward

VOD Recording

Cemetery Clean-up Uncovers History

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cemetery Clean-up Uncovers History

VOD Recording

2020 Vinton Fall Festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
2020 Vinton Fall Festival

VOD Recording

Radford U Commencement Rescheduled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Radford U Commencement Rescheduled

VOD Recording

COVID-19 Rise Potential Link With False Beliefs

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Rise Potential Link With False Beliefs