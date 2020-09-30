Pittsylvania County accepts $330K small business grant from VA Dept. of Housing and Community Development

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Local businesses hit by the effects of the pandemic are getting a helping hand in the form of a $330,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday night that will allow this grant contract to now be formalized.

“Since many businesses in Pittsylvania County have experienced negative consequences from COVID-19, we are thrilled to be able to offer this program to help keep them running,” said project leader Susan McCulloch, project manager for Pittsylvania County Economic Development. “This grant is meant to help the business that have been really affected by COVID-19: the restaurants, the retail establishments, the health and beauty businesses.”

Grants are available in amounts of up to $15,000.

The County will use $30,000 of the grant to administer the program.

The application process is still being developed in coordination with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

