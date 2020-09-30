Advertisement

Pulaski County schools returning to full attendance four days a week

Pulaski County Public Schools report one staffer, two students test positive for Covid-19.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students will soon be going back to school in-person four days a week in Pulaski County.

Officials with Pulaski County Public Schools say after analyzing local data and consulting with the New River Health District, they have decided to have all schools at 100% attendance, beginning the week of October 5. Students will attend in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will remain a virtual day.

The district started the school year with only 25% in-person attendance each day.

Pulaski County has seen only two new cases of coronavirus in the last week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

