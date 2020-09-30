Roanoke County Department of Elections offers new voting options

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Department of Elections is now offering new ways for you to vote.

These options include a satellite election office in the southwest part of the county, where people can vote early in person or drop off their absentee ballots.

There will also be two additional ballot drop-off only locations. These are at the Hollins Library and the Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices.

“We were recently moved out to Vinton, and so the county just thought it was really important to offer a few more options to make voting accessible to all county residents ahead of such an important election," Anna Cloeter, General Registrar and Director of Elections for Roanoke County, said.

Voters will also be allowed to drop off completed mail-in absentee ballots at any Roanoke County polling location on Election Day.

For more information on specific voting times and locations, click here.

