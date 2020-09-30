Rocket launch to send new toilet to the Space Station could be visible in Southwest VA

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new toilet, a crop of radishes, cancer research, and virtual reality technology are all headed to the International Space Station as part of a Cygnus resupply mission set to launch Thursday from Virginia. This will be Northrop Grumman’s 14th commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the ISS.

The launch was rescheduled from earlier in the week as storms moved through the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The new launch time is set for 9:48 p.m Thursday and could even be visible from the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast if the sky conditions cooperate.

LAUNCH DETAILS & WHERE TO LOOK

Launch Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Launch Time: 9:48 PM EDT

Vehicle: Anteres Rocket (unmanned)

When to look: ~9:50 PM, toward the eastern sky

You’ll want to get to a dark place, away from city lights and also try to get as far as possible above the horizon. NASA suggests looking toward the eastern sky about 1-3 minutes after launch (around 9:50pm-9:53pm), however, it may be good to have your eyes set and ready to go even at launch time as things can escalate quickly.

Local astronomer John Goss offers these tips and locations where you may can check out the rocket, weather-permitting.

Blue Ridge Parkway at the Pine Tree Overlook (mp 95.2)

Blue Ridge Parkway at the Montvale Overlook (mp 95.9)

Look directly east at the unobstructed horizon for a steadily climbing point of light

Binoculars will surely help

Our weather will be crucial in being able to spot it since a cold front is expected to bring clouds overhead late Thursday. There may be enough breaks to spot it, but it will be a last-minute call. We will keep you updated Thursday.

The rocket will be visible between 2-3 minutes after launch, looking to the east. (WDBJ)

WHAT THE ROCKET IS CARRYING

This will be another unmanned launch, meaning no humans are onboard. However, there a several technological and agricultural experiments that will make their way to the ISS.

NEW TOILET TECHNOLOGY

A new toilet is headed to the space station and has a number of features that improve on current space toilet operations and help prepare astronauts for future missions, including those to the Moon and Mars. According to NASA.gov, the Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) demonstrates a compact toilet and the Urine Transfer System (UTS) that further automates waste management and storage. Automated emptying of backup storage allows simultaneous use of both toilets on the space station, saving crew member time. A more reliable waste-disposal method makes things easier for the crew and allows them to focus on other activities such as research.

RADISH RESEARCH

Speaking of research, more gardening will be conducted in space. A new crop of radishes will be studied as they develop ways to produce food in space and help sustain crews on long-duration missions, including those to the Moon and Mars. Previous experiments have grown different types of lettuces and greens aboard the space station. The Assessment of Nutritional Value and Growth Parameters of Space-grown Plants (Plant Habitat-02) investigation adds radishes to the mix, cultivating seeds to see how different light and soil conditions affect growth.

CANCER RESEARCH

Scientists will also use the mission to study cancer drugs using microgravity. According to NASA.gov, using microgravity, they are able to tests drugs based on messenger ribonucleic acids (mRNA) for treating leukemia. The mRNA plays a role in the process of making proteins, and it can be different in healthy versus cancer cells. In normal gravity, the drugs to be tested are onco-selective, meaning they can tell cancer cells from healthy ones. Researchers expect any drugs that also demonstrate this trait in microgravity could make good candidates for safer, more effective, and affordable medicines to treat leukemia and other cancers. This could improve survival rates for thousands of people every year.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAUNCH AND RESEARCH: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/research/news/ng14-research-highlights

