Singer-songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

Musician Mac Davis arrives at the Texas Film Awards on Thursday, March 6, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (WDBJ) - Pop-country singer-songwriter Mac Davis, who hit number one in 1972 with “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me” and wrote “In the Ghetto” for Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 78, according to entertainment publications Variety, Rolling Stone and Billboard.

He died Tuesday night following heart surgery.

Other ’70s hits by him included “Rock 'n' Roll (I Gave You the Best Years of My Life)" and “One Hell of a Woman.” Songs he wrote were also performed by such artists as Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash and Bobby Goldsboro. More recently, he co-wrote “Young Girls” for Bruno Mars.

He also had a TV variety series and acted in movies such as “North Dallas Forty” and “The Sting II.”

He was a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He will be buried in Lubbock, Texas, a fact mentioned in one of his songs, “Texas in My Rearview Mirror.”

