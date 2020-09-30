Advertisement

Spike in cases, outbreaks in Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last several weeks the trend when it comes to COVID-19 has been fluctuating, and most recently, has been decreasing.

But between today and one week ago, some things have shifted.

“Our cases are definitely picking up again," said Dr. Molly O’Dell with the Virginia Department of Health.

According to O’Dell, that increase is from a certain mindset.

“Folks are saying well I couldn’t have my fathers funeral because we were in the midst of COVID, now things are better so we can have it now. That’s the thinking. So we’re seeing weddings, funerals, ill advised social gatherings, the real sources of spread throughout the population," said O’Dell.

The other major cause is the number of outbreaks.

There have been 6 new outbreaks reported over the last week, which brings the total to 18. More than half of them are businesses.

“I do not believe that during this entire pandemic that we’ve had 10 outbreaks in businesses so this is the largest number of businesses with open outbreaks at any one time," said O’Dell.

O’Dell says this largely has to do with the operation practices at these businesses, which range in size from small to large.

“We have detected business practice for both screening and social distancing and adherence to face covering use has sagged significantly.”

And with the confirmation of both A and B influenza strains in the Roanoke City and Allegheny health districts, O’Dell says its critical that not just businesses but everyone does their part.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

