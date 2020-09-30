The Hotel Roanoke’s renovations complete and open to public

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some exciting new additions in The Hotel Roanoke are now open to the public. There’s an upgraded Pine Room Restaurant and a new 1882 Lobby Bar, both with outdoor seating options.

These spaces have been two years in the making. Construction started in the spring.

“We knew that to grow our conferencing business, we needed a space that could hold more attendees, and the Pine Room was fantastic. We maintained all those great elements of the Pine Room but added so much more," said Brian Wells, General Manager of The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

Like the outdoor stone patio and expanded indoor seating area, and d then right off the lobby--you can have a cocktail at the 40-seat lobby bar during your stay.

“When you walk in, the optics, the appeal of the space is dramatic. We restored the ceiling to a pre-1939 condition, embracing history as well as some of the other panels in the space," Wells said.

And to top off this $3.6 million renovation are all the new menu options.

“We’re doing a lot of local and we’re doing a lot of scratch cooking, and I think it all ties into the American rustic-type theme that we’re talking about and that we’re going for,” Stephen DeMarco, Executive Chef of The Hotel Roanoke, said.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time, and just to see it come to fruition, and the gorgeous space and the hard work we put into it and it’s finally here, and it’s like a nervous anxiousness and excitement, it’s everything," DeMarco said.

The grand opening of the new additions will include live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights up until Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.