Advertisement

The Hotel Roanoke’s renovations complete and open to public

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some exciting new additions in The Hotel Roanoke are now open to the public. There’s an upgraded Pine Room Restaurant and a new 1882 Lobby Bar, both with outdoor seating options.

These spaces have been two years in the making. Construction started in the spring.

“We knew that to grow our conferencing business, we needed a space that could hold more attendees, and the Pine Room was fantastic. We maintained all those great elements of the Pine Room but added so much more," said Brian Wells, General Manager of The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

Like the outdoor stone patio and expanded indoor seating area, and d then right off the lobby--you can have a cocktail at the 40-seat lobby bar during your stay.

“When you walk in, the optics, the appeal of the space is dramatic. We restored the ceiling to a pre-1939 condition, embracing history as well as some of the other panels in the space," Wells said.

And to top off this $3.6 million renovation are all the new menu options.

“We’re doing a lot of local and we’re doing a lot of scratch cooking, and I think it all ties into the American rustic-type theme that we’re talking about and that we’re going for,” Stephen DeMarco, Executive Chef of The Hotel Roanoke, said.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time, and just to see it come to fruition, and the gorgeous space and the hard work we put into it and it’s finally here, and it’s like a nervous anxiousness and excitement, it’s everything," DeMarco said.

The grand opening of the new additions will include live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights up until Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Freedom Farm vying for thousands in grant money

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
New Freedom Farm in Buchanan applied for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Contest.

News

Thousands of dollars still available for struggling small businesses

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Anne
"We’re really just trying to get the funds to where they need to go.”

News

Broadband expansion brings more connections to Botetourt

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
In total, the county is investing about $3 million of CARES Act and other grant money toward seven different broadband expansion projects.

News

Carilion's Bee Healthy Apiary

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

New Voting Options in Roanoke County

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Latest News

News

CVCC Food Drive

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Angel Tree Registration Kicking Off

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Ensuring Your Mail-In Vote Counts

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Prosecutors Oppose Change to Jury Sentencing

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Solving the Hard Cider Identity Crisis

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

New Freedom Farm Applies for Grant

Updated: 50 minutes ago