Thousands of dollars still available for struggling small businesses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -- Thousands of dollars is still up for grabs for struggling small businesses in our region.

To qualify, small businesses can apply for available loan and grant money

Local economic offices want to remind the public that businesses can receive money from multiple sources like the “CARES Act” and “Rebuild VA”.

Many have extended deadlines and qualifications. “The goal is to make sure the businesses have access to these funds, so, we can continue to extend the deadlines until the funds are depleted in most cases," explained Stephanie Keene, thee executive director for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). "We’re really just trying to get the funds to where they need to go.”

You can find more information at your local economic development offices, including Lynchburg EDA, Campbell County ED and Amherst EDA.

