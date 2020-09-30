VDH sets up free flu shot clinics across our hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - These days, drive-thru everything is the new norm.

That includes COVID-19 tests, and now flu shots.

“So we’re gonna take this process, learn from it, so that down the road, when we need to use it again, we’ll be better at it," said Robert Foesman, the health emergency coordinator for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts.

He took on the job just two weeks before the pandemic officially began.

“We’ve been going full tilt ever since.”

Now, flu season is among us and the symptoms of the flu can mimic allergies and COVID-19.

According to Dr. Molly O’Dell, it’s vital to get the yearly flu shot earlier than ever before.

“With influenza, one wonderful way to prevent the consequence of influenza is to get the flu vaccine, which is available," said O’Dell on a conference call, Tuesday.

Between this week and next week, there are 4 more events. They run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All ages are welcome at the events, and VDH is even stocked with high dosage vaccines for those over the age of 65.

But when the COVID-19 vaccine comes out, not everyone will be eligible to get it right away.

“Essentially what they’re looking for at the state level is trying to vaccinate the first responders, health care workers, critical infrastructure, and its probably going to be late this year, early next year before we have vaccine that’s available for the community as a whole," said Foresman.

Below is a list of the remaining events:

· October 1 - Lord Botetourt High School (Botetourt)

· October 5 - Vinton War Memorial (Roanoke County)

· October 6 - Virginia Western Community College (Roanoke City)

· October 7 - Dabney S. Lancaster Community College (Alleghany/Covington/Clifton Forge)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.