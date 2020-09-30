Advertisement

Virginia’s percent positive rate continues to trend down

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 148,271 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, September 30, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 147,516 reported Tuesday, a 755-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 923 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

2,049,988 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 4.6 percent reported Tuesday.

7,657 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,208 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,187 reported Tuesday.

[Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard]

908 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 958 reported Tuesday. 17,633 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

