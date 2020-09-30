Ways to vote in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Department of Elections is offering additional ways to vote to ensure all citizens are able to take part in the November 3 election.

• SATELLITE ELECTION OFFICE IN SOUTHWEST COUNTY: The Brambleton Center, located at 3738 Brambleton Avenue, will open as a satellite location for the Department of Elections. Voters can vote early in person or drop off their completed absentee ballots. It will be open from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, October 19 – October 31 only.

• ADDITIONAL BALLOT DROP OFF LOCATIONS: Two ballot drop-off only locations will be available for voters to bring their completed mail-in absentee ballots from 10 a.m. –5 p.m., Monday through Friday, October 19 – October 30 only:

Hollins Library located at 6624 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke

Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices located at 1206 Kessler Mill Rd, Salem

• ELECTION DAY DROP OFF POINTS: Voters will also be allowed to drop off completed mail-in absentee ballots at any Roanoke County polling location on Election Day. Click here to find the polling place closest to you.

Voters can also use the existing voting options:

• VOTE EARLY IN PERSON OR DROP OF YOUR MAIL-IN ABSENTEE BALLOT AT THE DEPARTMENT OF ELECTIONS OFFICE IN VINTON. The office is located at 900 Chestnut St. and is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.– 4 p.m. and will be open on the two Saturdays prior to Election Day (October 24 and 31) as well. If you have requested your absentee ballot by mail and decided that you would rather vote early/absentee in person instead, please remember to bring your unused mail-in ballot with you.

• VOTE ABSENTEE BY MAIL. Visit vote.elections.virginia.gov and click “Apply to Vote Absentee by Mail” to submit your request online or complete the application available here and email it to elections@roanokecountyva.gov.

• VOTE IN PERSON AT YOUR ASSIGNED PRECINCT ON ELECTION DAY. Click here to find directions to your assigned Election Day polling place and view your sample ballot for November 3. More information is available online here.

