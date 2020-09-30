Western Virginia reacts to first presidential debate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke’s Market Square, the reviews were not kind.

“I thought they squabbled like kids,” said Pauline Wood.

“I thought it sounded like a train wreck happening,” said Randy Camden.

After 90 minutes of frequent interruptions and verbal confrontation during the first of three presidential debates Tuesday night, even our political analysts were at a loss for words.

“I’m almost speechless from the standpoint of the interactions, the tone from both,” said Virginia Tech’s Bob Denton.

“I don’t see how anyone can come out of this frankly feeling good about much of anything,” said Roanoke College professor Harry Wilson.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said Tuesday’s exchange made clear that “additional structure” should be added to the format.

What that means is still unclear.

But the second presidential debate will be a town hall meeting with questions asked by residents of the Miami area.

And the viewers we spoke with said they will tune in again.

“I would love to see a wee bit of civility,” Camden told WDBJ7. “I would like to see questions answered as opposed to shouted.”

“I want to see these men can be leaders,” Wood added, “and behave like leaders should.”

Up next is the Vice Presidential debate Wednesday, October 7.

The second Presidential debate follows Thursday, October 15.

And the final debate is a week after that, Thursday, October 22.

You will be able to watch them all on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com and WDBJ7′s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.