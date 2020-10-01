Advertisement

American Airlines expands Lynchburg flight schedule following traffic increase

The airport’s monthly passenger traffic has increased 900% since its April low
(Source: American Airlines)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - American Airlines is increasing its flight schedule at the Lynchburg Regional Airport in response to improving passenger traffic.

After seeing a 94% decline in April boardings during the coronavirus pandemic, traffic at LYH rebounded significantly during the summer months. American’s average number of passengers in August finished at a high of 70%, with 7,582 passengers on board flights. That number represents a 905% increase in LYH’s monthly airline passenger count compared to its April low of 837 passengers.

American will offer an additional regional jet flight starting October 8. The flight will increase American’s service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport to four roundtrip flights on most days.

“Without a doubt, Lynchburg Regional Airport is on the road to recovery in terms of both airline flights offered and passengers carried,” said Airport Director Andrew LaGala, A.A.E. “Even more encouraging is how much local air travelers have begun to feel comfortable flying again, along with the extent to which these numbers point to a regional economy on the upswing.”

With the new flight, American’s monthly seat capacity will increase by 25% compared to its August schedule. The airline’s scheduled seat capacity for October is only 12.6% less than what was offered the same time three years ago.

