Another cold front brings added clouds, sprinkles later today

Another cold front moves through the region today. This front will bring an increase in clouds this afternoon with a few stray showers possible. Highs today climb into the lower 70s, but we’re only talking about 50s and 60s for highs this weekend. Saturday morning will start off in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have to monitor another cold front front for the second part of the weekend into early next week. The front may bring a few showers back into the region.

THURSDAY

We start the day with mostly sunny skies. Our next cold front approaches the region by late afternoon bringing increased clouds along with a stray shower, mainly to the mountains. By the evening, the front will slowly move east with a few showers possible for areas along/east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Any rainfall would be very light. This won’t be anything like the front we had earlier in the week. Skies remain variably cloudy with any isolated showers wrapping up before sunrise Friday.

A stray shower is possible with a cold front late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

By the end of the week, cooler air quickly filters in behind the second cold front taking afternoon temperatures tumbling to the low/mid 60s through the weekend. Overnight lows will slip to the upper 30s to low 40s for the first weekend of October. Skies remain clear both day and night. Another front heads our way for the second part of the weekend into early next week. This could bring a few showers back into the forecast.

Areas of frost could be possible in some of the deeper valley locations Saturday and Sunday morning. It may be a good idea to bring those plants indoors over the weekend just in case.

Temperatures drop into the 30s for some Saturday morning leading to patchy frost. (WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

Most of the tropics are quiet right now, but the season continues into October so things can change quickly! You can get the latest tropical outlook and track details in our Hurricane Center.

