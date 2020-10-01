Advertisement

Appomattox Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 15-year-old Reece Terry.
The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 15-year-old Reece Terry.(ACSO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Reece Adair Terry was last seen at her home in Appomattox on September 30 around 11 p.m.

Reece is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241 or call 911.

