Campbell County crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

(AP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Campbell County crash involving a pedestrian.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the southbound side of Wards Road near the intersection with Fnb Drive, where a pedestrian had been hit while crossing lanes.

It was dark at the time of the incident, and the driver was unable to avoid hitting the person, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No charges are being filed.

