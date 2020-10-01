Advertisement

Christiansburg’s trail systems to be extended

A new pedestrian bridge is the first step in extending the town's trails.
A new pedestrian bridge is the first step in extending the town's trails.(Janay Reece | WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Elena Bachorik and Shane Ward live near the Huckleberry Trail.

"This trail is Huckleberry Trail; it’s equivalent to Roanoke’s Greenway. I mean, right now there is so much anxiety and stress like a lot of people need to go out and walk and run, "said Shane Ward.

They’re out almost every day, so they were happy to hear Christiansburg is planning to connect it to downtown.

“Because we hear everyday scenes, but going into the other direction and downtown, we would experience different scenery and that’s something great,” said Elena Bachorik.

A new bridge near the Aquatic Center is one of the first steps Christiansburg is taking to connect downtown with more trails. It is a part of the Depot Trail Extension Project, which is one of the first steps being taken to connect downtown with the Huckleberry Trail.

Christiansburg finished this bridge that now connects Mill Lane at the Aquatic Center to the existing loop Trail at Depot Park.

“And it’s kind of a trip through there in one day gives you, you can swim laps at the aquatic center, or you can skate on the half pipe at the skateboard park. You can walk around the part and enjoy nature,” said Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber.

The goal is to not only connect the trail and bridge with the Huckleberry but also the future Cambria Trail project. Details about when the Huckleberry Trail will connect to downtown have not been released yet, but town officials hope it’ll happen soon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

