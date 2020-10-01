Feedback needed to determine future of Central Virginia Training Center site

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A once-lively campus in Amherst County has gone silent.

The Central Virginia Training Center officially shut down this year, prompting the question - what’s next?

“Our responsibility as a community is to create a redevelopment master plan for the site that will telescope a vision for the future," said Megan Lucas, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance CEO.

They’ve created a website for folks to explore.

There, the community can provide input on what the training center’s site should become.

“Currently, it’s the Central Virginia Training Center. What do you think it should be? What are your ideas? Give us your input," said Lucas.

To help with that, different categories are set up for people to work through.

Each category lists options for the site’s future use.

You can even drop a pin on where you want certain features.

“You can put the pin down, hit the comment, say, ‘right here I’d like to see this trail. Right here, I’d like to see this type of road. Right here, I’d like to see green space,’” said Lucas.

You can provide feedback until October 26.

