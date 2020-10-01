Advertisement

GOP candidates Good, Gade campaign at Smith Mountain Lake

Bob Good (R) and Daniel Gade (R) campaign at Smith Mountain Lake.
Bob Good (R) and Daniel Gade (R) campaign at Smith Mountain Lake.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Republicans Bob Good and Daniel Gade are rallying support among Southwest Virginia voters.

Wednesday night, Senate candidate Gade and fifth district congressional candidate Good attended a rally at Smith Mountain Lake hosted by the Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake.

“We need to return Virginia to a place where we can be proud of our representation, where our members of Congress – including our senators -- will tell the truth.  I intend to always tell the truth," said Gade.

“There is a clear choice in this election for the direction, for the vision for our country of myself and the Republican party and my opponent and the Democrat party," said Good.

Good is running against Cameron Webb for the fifth district seat currently held by Republican Denver Riggleman.

Gade is running against incumbent Senator Mark Warner (D).

