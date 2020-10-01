Advertisement

Rep. Griffith weighs in on issues as election approaches

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether he was serving in the Virginia House of Delegates, or more recently in Congress, Morgan Griffith has represented southwestern Virginia for more than 25 years.

So far, 2020 has been unlike any other, at home in the 9th district and at work in the U.S. Capitol.

“Now we’re not allowed to stay on the floor. We’re not allowed to congregate,” Griffith, a Republican, told WDBJ7. “And a lot of work does get done in hallways and elevators, and on the floor while people are waiting for the next vote. That’s not happening now.”

During a wide-ranging conversation early this week, Griffith fielded questions on major issues of the day, including the nation’s response to COVID-19.

“I think it’s amazing that we’re as close to a vaccine as we are,” Griffith said.

The prospects for another round of economic stimulus.

“It should have already happened,” Griffith told us. “It should have been the first thing we did in September.”

His support for law enforcement.

“Defunding the police, which many Democrats have come out for, is just crazy,” he said.

And his belief that peaceful protests calling for racial equity, and police reforms are justified.

“I think choke holds should be seriously questioned,” Griffith said. “I have concerns about no-knock warrants.”

The biggest issue affecting the 9th district, Griffith said, is the economy.

“It has been the economy. It will continue to be the economy and I’m going to do everything I can to ensure that rules and regulations are fair, but also make sure that we can have jobs in southwest Virginia.”

Griffith has served almost 10 years in Congress. And though he doesn’t have an opponent on the November ballot, he is making the case for his reelection.

“I am truly honored to represent the 9th district of Virginia, and truly hope the voters will send me back for another two years,” Griffith said. “It’s likely, but I never take anything for granted, so I would love to have everybody’s vote.”

