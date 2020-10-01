Advertisement

H&M to close 250 stores in 2021

Sales dropped in September
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – H&M plans to close 250 stores next year.

The retail chain says the coronavirus pandemic played a role because more shoppers are buying online.

H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.

The cuts amount to 5% of the company’s stores.

CEO Helena Helmersson says H&M sales declined in September compared to last year, but she believes the worst is behind the company and it can come out stronger after the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s largest doctors' group on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strike down a Trump administration rule that’s had a far-reaching impact on family planning by prohibiting taxpayer-funded clinics from referring women for abortions.

National

Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.

Politics

Ex-Virginia House speaker files papers to run for governor

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He filed paperwork Wednesday to create a campaign committee.

National

Man’s search in Colorado for missing sister ends

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KRDO Staff
Trained dogs alerted authorities to the scent of human remains on three separate properties, but none resulted in leads in the Suzanne Morphew case.

Latest News

National

Man's search for missing sister in Colorado ends

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Andrew Moorman's sister, Suzanne Morphew, has been missing since Mother's Day.

National

Court: Amazon not liable in teen’s powdered caffeine death

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Retail giant Amazon can’t be held responsible under current Ohio product liability law in the death of a high school senior who ingested powdered caffeine, the state Supreme Court said Thursday.

Safety

Campbell County crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
It was dark at the time of the incident, and the driver was unable to avoid hitting the person, according to police.

National Politics

White House ups bid in last-ditch COVID talks with Congress

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.

National Politics

Judge says government’s suit over Bolton book can proceed

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
A judge ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over that his tell-all book, which officials say contains classified information.

National

Artist dumps 31 tons of carrots on city street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The artist says the work explores “the tensions in visibility between the rural and the city.”