Lexington’s interim police chief retires

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s interim police chief is moving on.

The city has been looking for a new police chief while Mark Riley has filled the position.

It’s the second time Riley has served as interim in his 27-year career with the department.

“That’s a long time to be in police work, and just knew it was time," said Mark Riley, the interim Lexington police chief. "My family was supportive of this change, and that makes a huge difference. And just after a long career, you just know when it’s time, and I made the move.”

Riley is moving over to become the Associate Director for Public Safety at Washington and Lee.

