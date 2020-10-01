Lynchburg Public Library fully reopens

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Public Library has fully reopened for the first time since March.

Their doors are now open to the public Monday through Saturday.

The library has reserved weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for seniors and people who are at-risk.

They’re asking folks to limit their time inside to a one-hour maximum.

They’re also asking group sizes to be limited to five people.

“It’s so great. We have missed not being open, not being able to serve the public in that way, so we’re thrilled to have people back," said Beverly Blair, Lynchburg Public Library director.

Curbside pickup is still available Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.