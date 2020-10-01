MISSING: Teenage girl from Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl.

Police say Alexis Perkins, also known as Lexi, was last reported seen on Willow Avenue in the Town of Pulaski. She may be heading to North or South Carolina, according to police, and they want to get her home.

Police say she is 5′4″ and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a moon tattoo on her left forearm and a nose piercing.

The AWARE Foundation indicates she was at her brother’s home, her brother saying she was in her room when he went to bed Wednesday night. He said he got a call Thursday morning, indicating she was not at school. The brother said Alexis’s last phone activity was at 9 a.m. Thursday, but that she had reset the phone, deleted data and left the phone at his home.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Pulaski Police Department at 540-994-8680.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.