Advertisement

MISSING: Teenage girl from Pulaski

Alexis Perkins, missing from her Pulaski home
Alexis Perkins, missing from her Pulaski home(Pulaski Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl.

Police say Alexis Perkins, also known as Lexi, was last reported seen on Willow Avenue in the Town of Pulaski. She may be heading to North or South Carolina, according to police, and they want to get her home.

Police say she is 5′4″ and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a moon tattoo on her left forearm and a nose piercing.

The AWARE Foundation indicates she was at her brother’s home, her brother saying she was in her room when he went to bed Wednesday night. He said he got a call Thursday morning, indicating she was not at school. The brother said Alexis’s last phone activity was at 9 a.m. Thursday, but that she had reset the phone, deleted data and left the phone at his home.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Pulaski Police Department at 540-994-8680.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Woman charged in connection with death of toddler

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
charges.The three-year-old girl died September 18, 2020.

News

Lynchburg Library Reopens

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Community

Lynchburg Public Library fully reopens

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The branch will be open Monday through Saturday.

Development

Feedback needed to determine future of Central Virginia Training Center site

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The public can provide input on what they want the campus to become.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hour ago

Your Hometown Matters

Submit your fur baby to our Critters in Costume contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Watch 7@four every Friday in October to see if yours gets featured on the air!

News

Virginia State Police launch freedom of information website

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The web-based public records portal can be used by the public to submit FOIA requests.

Safety

US traffic deaths fell 2% in 2019; 3rd straight yearly drop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic.