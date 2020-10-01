Advertisement

Operation Street Sweeper: RPD, US Marshals team up to arrest 138, seize drugs and guns

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a violent summer in Roanoke, we are now seeing the result of a joint effort by city and federal officials to curb gun violence and drug activity.

“I’m frustrated and angry about this crisis of gun violence that’s happening in our community," Mayor Sherman Lea told reporters Thursday.

Lea, Police Chief Sam Roman and US Marshals announced the arrest of 138 offenders as part of ‘Operation Street Sweeper.’

“Together, we can make an impact on this violent crime," said Chief Roman.

The recent collaboration between Roanoke Police and US Marshals ran September 14-24.

Law enforcement served 212 warrants, and seized 18 guns, one car, $3,700, 116g of heroin, 458g of meth and 2g of crack cocaine.

“I feel confident that this operation will have a positive impact on the safety and security of our community," said US Marshal Tom Foster.

As part of this operation, RPD made an arrest in a murder dating back more than three years.

42-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with first degree murder and arson in the death of Lawrence Crowe, who was found dead in an apartment on Brandon Avenue in April 2017.

“They finally got the evidence to issue warrants and were able to put that person in custody," said Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Frank Schermer.

This operation cost $25,000, mostly for salaries and overtime. Officials say that price tag is a similar to operations like this in the past.

Officials also say more large-scale roundups of offenders will be coming in the near future.

