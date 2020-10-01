Advertisement

Percent positive rate in Virginia remains steady Thursday

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 148,721 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, October 1, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 148,271 reported Wednesday, a 450-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 755 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

2,074,236 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.5 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as reported Wednesday.

7,731 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,228 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,208 reported Wednesday.

[Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard]

913 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 908 reported Wednesday. 17,713 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

Science

Hokie Talk addresses pandemic and university response

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Wednesday, Virginia Tech held a Hokie Talk to engage the community with faculty and their research during the pandemic.

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

Latest News

National

Stimulus relief steams forward as COVID strikes NFL

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
COVID stimulus relief negotiations are back on the table as the virus strikes the NFL hard, postponing a major face-off this Sunday.

Health

VDH sets up free flu shot clinics across our hometowns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Free flu shot clinics are taking place across our hometowns, this week and next.

Health

Bees join the workforce at Carilion with “Bee Healthy” Apiary

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
Beekeeping has become the medical center’s newest green practice.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

Education

Pulaski County schools returning to full attendance four days a week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Pulaski County has seen only two new cases of coronavirus in the last week.

Coronavirus

Gleaning for the World donates thousands of PPE to Centra

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
78,000 items of personal protective equipment were donated Wednesday.