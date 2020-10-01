Advertisement

Roanoke Co. parents petitioning school board to re-evaluate hybrid learning

(WDBJ7 photo)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Parents of Roanoke County Public School students are asking the school board to allow kids to fully return to the classrooms.

A change.org petition has garnered more than 500 signatures.

Parents say the current hybrid model is prioritizing the completion of assignments over actual learning.

They say even the two days of in-school learning are ineffective because they are mostly just teachers handing out new assignments to be completed at home.

“Parents and teachers are both drowning in this," said Nicole Pardon, a mother of two Hidden Valley High School students. "The platform is not interactive, kids are more completing assignments, they’re taking a lot of time to find their assignments, they’re checking boxes, there’s little-to-no virtual interaction, so this is not really learning.”

Roanoke County Schools says it is operating under guidelines provided by the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

“Once physical distancing restrictions are lifted based on public health conditions, we look forward to having more of our students back with us full time," said Superintendent Ken Nicely said in a statement Thursday.

