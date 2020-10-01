Roanoke’s Taubman Museum of Art presents exhibit featuring Latinx artists

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage month, a new art exhibit in Roanoke features the handiwork of the Latinx and Latin American community.

Titled “A Very Anxious Feeling: Voices of Unrest in the American Experience,” the Taubman Museum of Art’s newest exhibit features pieces centered on unrest in the American Experience.

Co-curator Amythyst Rey Beaver of 21c Museum Hotels said the art highlights the voices and experiences of the Latinx and Latin American artists living and working in the US. The contemporary pieces hail from the Beth Rudin DeWoody collection and date from the 1960s to the present.

Beaver said ahead of the opening of the exhibit, she hopes visitors will have an opportunity to connect with the art in deeper ways than they expected.

“It is my hope that they will have an opportunity to think and feel something different and also to see themselves or what they feel represented as well," she said.

This exhibition will be on display October 3 until February 7. It is free and open to the public.

