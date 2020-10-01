Rockbridge County High School adapts with mobile classrooms

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County High School went all remote for the first nine weeks of school, which works for many courses.

But what about their Career and Technical Education? Things like electronics, or carpentry and building trades? Well, they’ve come up for a solution for those, too.

Inside the high school, things are pretty quiet, but out in the parking lot, there’s a whole lot of learning going on.

“We’re in an open air, outside, fresh air environment, socially distancing, wear a mask, doing all the proper safety protocols and allowing kids to come in and get their hands dirty a little bit,” said Paige Owens, the Career and Technical Education Supervisor.

All those lessons that you can’t really do by Zoom, brought outside.

“We just had to have something else, and we thought this mobile classroom would be a great way of setting up outside, social distancing, and having a schedule for kids to come and work with the equipment that they just couldn’t do otherwise,” Tate Jarvis, the Electronics and Robotics Tech Instructor, said.

Kurt Bennett, who teaches Building Trades, said, “It’s given us a little hope for our career and technical education. We can get hands on, and we can still be safe.”

It’s partly remote, but also with students scheduling appointments to work with things they can only work with at school.

“For example," said Jarvis, "3D printers, some of the other machines, some of the larger projects.”

“Rockbridge County teachers in general, they’re all about working with kids and doing whatever it takes to educate them," said Owens. "And that’s kind of the fruit of what we’re seeing now.”

For as long as it takes.

“It’s been exciting, it really has," said Bennett. "And we’re going to continue as long as first of all the weather holds out, or until we work on that little issue too.”

