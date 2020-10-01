Submit your fur baby to our Critters in Costume contest
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - So many of you like to dress up your pets for Halloween, here at Your Hometown Station, we want to see them all!
Upload a photo of your “best dressed” fur baby on the Critters in Costume page here.
Watch 7@four every Friday in October to see if yours gets featured on the air!
The feature’s sponsor is Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic.
