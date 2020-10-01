Submit your fur baby to our Critters in Costume contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - So many of you like to dress up your pets for Halloween, here at Your Hometown Station, we want to see them all!

Upload a photo of your “best dressed” fur baby on the Critters in Costume page here.

Watch 7@four every Friday in October to see if yours gets featured on the air!

The feature’s sponsor is Old Dominion Veterinary Clinic.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.