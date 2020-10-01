Woman charged in connection with death of toddler

GLADYS, Va. (WDBJ) - A caregiver has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a toddler.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says Megan Paris is charged with aggravated Malicious Wounding, and there could be additional charges. She had already been charged with child abuse and neglect.

The three-year-old died September 18, 2020. Sheriff’s investigators and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office are awaiting the results of an autopsy, but they believe Paris was responsible for the child’s injuries.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sergeant S. Herndon at (434) 332-9514, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

