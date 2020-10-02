Advertisement

21 candidates express interest in city council vacancy

21 candidates for a vacancy on Roanoke City Council have filed statements of interest before Thursday's deadline.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is no shortage of candidates to fill the vacancy on Roanoke City Council.

21 people filed statements of interest before Thursday’s deadline.

Council plans to appoint someone to replace Djuna Osborne, who recently resigned with two years left in her term.

Members will conduct interviews and a public hearing on Monday, before making the decision later this month.

Following is the complete text of a news release, including the names of candidates who have expressed interest in filling the vacancy:

Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

City Clerk’s Office Announces Applicants to Fill Unexpired City Council Term

In accordance with the Oct. 1, 4 p.m. deadline for submissions, the City Clerk’s Office in the City of Roanoke received Statements of Interest with regard to the unexpired City Council term of Djuna Osborne from the following citizens:

•Diane Marie Casola

•Rosheta Chase

•John Randolph Clements

•Jessie Amanda Huff Coffman

•Elizabeth Doughty

•Justin Kelly Dudley

•Craig Gill-Walker

•Justin Andrew Hunts

•Nicole Gibson Hunts

•James Andrew Leonard (Jim)

•John Russell Faulkner Lewis

•Amanda Marko

•Alvin L. Nash

•Anthony Peterson

•Luke W. Priddy

•Danyel Ferguson Rucker

•Vivian Sanchez-Jones

•James William Settle

•Kimberly Stafford

•Sherry Wallace

•Paul J. Welsch

City Council will choose candidates for interviews on Monday, Oct. 5. Interviews will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday in the Council Chamber. A public hearing to hear the views of citizens regarding the candidates interviewed at 3 p.m. will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday evening in the Council Chamber.

