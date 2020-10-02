Advertisement

7@four: Jeter Farm Fall Festival and Country Store

Jeter Farm is located at 181 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Roanoke
Courtesy Jeter Farm website
Courtesy Jeter Farm website(Jeter Farm)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ned Jeter from Jeter Farm joined the 7@four crew Friday to talk about the Jeter Farm Fall Festival and Country Store!

Admission is $10 and includes a corn maze, hayrides, u-pick pumpkin slides, a barnyard zoo, games and more, according to the event’s website.

Jeter Farm’s Fall Festival is open every weekend through November 1 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m.-6p.m.

The farm is located at 181 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Roanoke.

Click here for more about Jeter Farm and their Fall Festival and Country Store!

