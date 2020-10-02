7@four: Jeter Farm Fall Festival and Country Store

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ned Jeter from Jeter Farm joined the 7@four crew Friday to talk about the Jeter Farm Fall Festival and Country Store!

Admission is $10 and includes a corn maze, hayrides, u-pick pumpkin slides, a barnyard zoo, games and more, according to the event’s website.

Jeter Farm’s Fall Festival is open every weekend through November 1 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m.-6p.m.

The farm is located at 181 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Roanoke.

